Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Energy shares fall

Image

Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 344.24 points or 2.92% at 11442.09 at 13:42 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 6.69%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 6.66%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 5.98%),Oil India Ltd (down 5.12%),Sanmit Infra Ltd (down 4.94%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were GAIL (India) Ltd (down 3.26%), Coal India Ltd (down 2.89%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 2.53%), Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (down 2.19%), and Castrol India Ltd (down 1.45%).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (up 5.88%), Deep Industries Ltd (up 3.41%), and Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 1.5%) moved up.
At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 377.79 or 0.52% at 72719.49.
The Nifty 50 index was down 128.8 points or 0.58% at 22017.85.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 98.12 points or 0.23% at 41809.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 70.31 points or 0.54% at 12967.27.
On BSE,1475 shares were trading in green, 2304 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Energy shares fall

FMCG shares fall

Power shares fall

Utilties shares fall

Oil and Gas shares fall

Nifty hovers below 22,000 level; pharma shares decline

Oil and Gas shares fall

Barometers trade with moderate losses; European mkt opens higher

Tata Steel Ltd eases for fifth straight session

JSW Steel Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon