Energy shares fall

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 344.24 points or 2.92% at 11442.09 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 6.69%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 6.66%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 5.98%),Oil India Ltd (down 5.12%),Sanmit Infra Ltd (down 4.94%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were GAIL (India) Ltd (down 3.26%), Coal India Ltd (down 2.89%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 2.53%), Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (down 2.19%), and Castrol India Ltd (down 1.45%).

On the other hand, Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (up 5.88%), Deep Industries Ltd (up 3.41%), and Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 1.5%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 377.79 or 0.52% at 72719.49.

The Nifty 50 index was down 128.8 points or 0.58% at 22017.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 98.12 points or 0.23% at 41809.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 70.31 points or 0.54% at 12967.27.

On BSE,1475 shares were trading in green, 2304 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

