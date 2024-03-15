Volumes jump at Campus Activewear Ltd counter

Campus Activewear Ltd saw volume of 112.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.88 lakh shares

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Go Fashion (India) Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 March 2024.

Campus Activewear Ltd saw volume of 112.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.88 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.85% to Rs.229.20. Volumes stood at 15.67 lakh shares in the last session.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd clocked volume of 26102 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4529 shares. The stock gained 7.46% to Rs.15,245.90. Volumes stood at 2447 shares in the last session.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd registered volume of 269.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 61.63 lakh shares. The stock slipped 7.20% to Rs.464.10. Volumes stood at 75.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Go Fashion (India) Ltd recorded volume of 2.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 65887 shares. The stock gained 0.62% to Rs.1,034.75. Volumes stood at 79132 shares in the last session.

Finolex Cables Ltd registered volume of 9.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.41 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.57% to Rs.860.35. Volumes stood at 3.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News