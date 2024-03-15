Sensex (    %)
                             
Volumes jump at Campus Activewear Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Go Fashion (India) Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 March 2024.
Campus Activewear Ltd saw volume of 112.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.88 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.85% to Rs.229.20. Volumes stood at 15.67 lakh shares in the last session.
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd clocked volume of 26102 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4529 shares. The stock gained 7.46% to Rs.15,245.90. Volumes stood at 2447 shares in the last session.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd registered volume of 269.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 61.63 lakh shares. The stock slipped 7.20% to Rs.464.10. Volumes stood at 75.45 lakh shares in the last session.
Go Fashion (India) Ltd recorded volume of 2.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 65887 shares. The stock gained 0.62% to Rs.1,034.75. Volumes stood at 79132 shares in the last session.
Finolex Cables Ltd registered volume of 9.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.41 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.57% to Rs.860.35. Volumes stood at 3.89 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

