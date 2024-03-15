Sensex (    %)
                             
Auto stocks edge lower

Image

Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Auto stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 608.08 points or 1.29% at 46532.07 at 13:42 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Apollo Tyres Ltd (down 5.14%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 3.63%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 3.05%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 2.94%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 1.68%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 1.42%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.19%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.16%), MRF Ltd (down 0.87%), and Eicher Motors Ltd (down 0.85%).
On the other hand, Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 2.35%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 1.34%), and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.66%) turned up.
At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 377.79 or 0.52% at 72719.49.
The Nifty 50 index was down 128.8 points or 0.58% at 22017.85.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 98.12 points or 0.23% at 41809.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 70.31 points or 0.54% at 12967.27.
On BSE,1475 shares were trading in green, 2304 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.
First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

