Kudgi Transmission standalone net profit declines 16.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.79% to Rs 45.52 croreNet profit of Kudgi Transmission declined 16.64% to Rs 18.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.79% to Rs 45.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 48.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales45.5248.32 -6 OPM %90.8290.83 -PBDT18.7122.44 -17 PBT18.6822.41 -17 NP18.6822.41 -17
