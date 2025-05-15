L T Foods consolidated net profit rises 7.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.40% to Rs 2228.36 croreNet profit of L T Foods rose 7.91% to Rs 160.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.40% to Rs 2228.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2074.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.02% to Rs 605.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 593.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.70% to Rs 8681.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7772.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2228.362074.81 7 8681.477772.41 12 OPM %11.5911.81 -11.2712.07 - PBDT269.04249.75 8 1007.68953.43 6 PBT215.94204.48 6 822.00800.53 3 NP160.52148.76 8 605.34593.35 2
