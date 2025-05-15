Page Industries standalone net profit rises 51.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.64% to Rs 1098.07 croreNet profit of Page Industries rose 51.58% to Rs 164.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 108.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.64% to Rs 1098.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 992.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.10% to Rs 729.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 569.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.00% to Rs 4934.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4569.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1098.07992.48 11 4934.914569.23 8 OPM %21.4216.56 -21.5318.82 - PBDT243.54167.60 45 1077.81847.33 27 PBT218.68145.03 51 978.58756.50 29 NP164.01108.20 52 729.14569.19 28
