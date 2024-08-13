Lahoti Overseas consolidated net profit rises 48.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.07% to Rs 113.54 croreNet profit of Lahoti Overseas rose 48.54% to Rs 4.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.07% to Rs 113.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 115.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales113.54115.94 -2 OPM %3.312.26 -PBDT4.524.38 3 PBT3.933.78 4 NP4.593.09 49
