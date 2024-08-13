Best Agrolife consolidated net profit declines 76.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.19% to Rs 519.26 croreNet profit of Best Agrolife declined 76.49% to Rs 21.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 90.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 15.19% to Rs 519.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 612.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales519.26612.23 -15 OPM %10.5121.23 -PBDT41.98121.92 -66 PBT31.92114.59 -72 NP21.2890.50 -76
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content