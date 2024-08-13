Swelect Energy Systems consolidated net profit declines 42.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.85% to Rs 113.84 crore

Net profit of Swelect Energy Systems declined 42.44% to Rs 6.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.85% to Rs 113.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 85.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.113.8485.0518.4427.6919.3625.109.1113.676.2810.91