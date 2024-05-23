Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems standalone net profit declines 48.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 35.32% to Rs 61.95 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 29.95% to Rs 13.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.33% to Rs 337.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 360.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems declined 48.64% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 35.32% to Rs 61.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 95.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.61.9595.78337.97360.824.125.994.707.523.716.4422.1929.662.865.7419.0627.202.084.0513.9619.93