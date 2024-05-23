Lorenzini Apparels standalone net profit declines 40.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.58% to Rs 9.97 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 110.32% to Rs 5.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.14% to Rs 54.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Lorenzini Apparels declined 40.74% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.58% to Rs 9.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.