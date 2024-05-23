Business Standard
Adani Enterprises Ltd soars 5.25%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 3305.95, up 5.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.54% in last one year as compared to a 24.83% gain in NIFTY and a 68.91% gain in the Nifty Metal index.
Adani Enterprises Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3305.95, up 5.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 22826.45. The Sensex is at 74940.92, up 0.97%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has risen around 8.62% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9919.45, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.38 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3331.2, up 6% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd is up 33.54% in last one year as compared to a 24.83% gain in NIFTY and a 68.91% gain in the Nifty Metal index.
The PE of the stock is 125.89 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
First Published: May 23 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

