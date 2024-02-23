Sensex (    %)
                        
Lancer Container inks deal for acquiring 1200 containers from SYMCON

Image

Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Lancer Container Lines said that it has signed a long-term contract with SYMCON Industries for buying new range of 'marine containers'.
The company will acquire 1200 units of 20-feet general purpose dry cargo container from SYMCON.
"SYMCOM Industries Pvt. Ltd. will be supplying 100 TEUs on every month basis till the expiry of 12 Months as per the terms and conditions mentioned in the contract, Lancer Container said in a statement.
Lancer Container Lines is one of the leading integrated shipping and logistics solution providers in India. The company operates on an asset-light model with a mix of more than 15,000 owned and leased containers of various types and sizes, capable of accommodating a wide spectrum of cargo requirements. LCL operates through 15 offices in India & a wholly owned subsidiary based out of Dubai and leases an expansive container yard spanning over 20,000 square feet.
The company had reported 3.16% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 14.05 crore despite a 15.05% increase in revenue to Rs 150.56 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
