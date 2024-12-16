Business Standard
Lancor Holdings allots NCDs aggregating to Rs 2.43 cr

Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Lancor Holdings has approved the allotment of 243 Non-Convertible Debenture (NCDs) to the applicant totally aggregating to Rs. 2.43 crore with a face value of Rs.1,00,000 each on private placement basis at the interest rate of 16.5% for re-paying within 12 Quarterly installments post the Principal moratorium period of 4 Quarters (12 months) from the date of allotment of the Debentures.

The paid up share capital of the Company Pre and post allotment of NCDs is Rs. 14,59,91,120/- consisting of 7,29,95,560 equity shares of Rs. 2/ - each . fully paid-up.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

