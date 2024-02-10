Sensex (    %)
                        
Landmarc Leisure Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales decline 62.07% to Rs 0.11 crore
Net loss of Landmarc Leisure Corporation reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 62.07% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.110.29 -62 OPM %-127.2737.93 -PBDT-0.140.11 PL PBT-0.140.11 PL NP-0.140.11 PL
First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

