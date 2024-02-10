B C C Fuba India standalone net profit declines 40.26% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 23.29% to Rs 6.16 crore

Net profit of B C C Fuba India declined 40.26% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 23.29% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 8.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.6.168.0311.8512.450.740.910.550.770.460.77