B C C Fuba India standalone net profit declines 40.26% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales decline 23.29% to Rs 6.16 crore
Net profit of B C C Fuba India declined 40.26% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 23.29% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 8.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales6.168.03 -23 OPM %11.8512.45 -PBDT0.740.91 -19 PBT0.550.77 -29 NP0.460.77 -40
First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

