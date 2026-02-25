Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 10:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Larsen & Toubro secures orders under its power transmission and distribution biz

Larsen & Toubro secures orders under its power transmission and distribution biz

Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

The Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical of Larsen & Toubro has secured a batch of EPC orders to establish electricity grid system elements in India and abroad. According to the company's project classification, the value of the orders ranges between Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.

In India, PT&D has received order for design, supply and construction of two 220 kV Gas Insulated Substations in the Durgapur-Raniganj-Asansol industrial belt of West Bengal. The scope also includes associated transmission line segments with advanced conductors and multi-circuit towers. These grid modernisation jobs will provide a stable voltage profile and enhance reliability of power networks for infrastructure and industrial projects in the region.

 

In the Middle East, PT&D has won orders from key utilities for the turnkey construction of five substations and over 250 KM transmission lines. Located in three different countries in the region, these projects are up to 500 kV level. In one of the projects, the scope also involves supplying and installing a 400 kV underground cable system.

In view of surging demand, shifting nature of energy mix and security driven initiatives, grid investments have become high-stake, high-tech priority areas for economic forerunners. These orders reflect the unflinching customer trust on L&T for safe, flawless, sustainable and timely creation of grid backbone.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR recovers amid dollar weakness overseas; positive start to markets support

INR recovers amid dollar weakness overseas; positive start to markets support

HG Infra rises after emerging L1 bidder for Rs 1,582-cr NHAI project

HG Infra rises after emerging L1 bidder for Rs 1,582-cr NHAI project

Biocon gets US FDA nod for chronic weight management drug Liraglutide

Biocon gets US FDA nod for chronic weight management drug Liraglutide

Lupin gets USFDA nod for Brivaracetam Oral Solution

Lupin gets USFDA nod for Brivaracetam Oral Solution

Vedanta Ltd Surges 1.98%

Vedanta Ltd Surges 1.98%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGaudium IVF IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayOmnitech Engineering IPOPNGS Reva Diamond IPOWeather TodaySBI Reward Points ScamDJI Romo Security FlawPersonal Finance