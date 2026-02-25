Soma Papers & Industries arm bags project of Rs 33.80 cr

From Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation

Soma Papers & Industries announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, KS Smart Solutions has been awarded a project valued at Rs 33.80 crore by Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation, a state government undertaking.

The said assignment pertains to the deployment of 29,236 smartphones embedded with Poshan Tracking Software under the World Bank aided ICDS Project-III of the Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme Department, Government of Tamil Nadu.

