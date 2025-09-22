Monday, September 22, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Larsen & Toubro signs MoU with ACWA Power

Larsen & Toubro signs MoU with ACWA Power

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

For partnership on the renewables and grid scope of Yanbu Green Ammonia Project in Saudi Arabia

The Renewables (RENU) vertical of Larsen & Toubro has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ACWA Power for the Renewables & Grid scope of the pioneering Yanbu Green Ammonia Project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Yanbu Green Hydrogen Hub has been conceived as a fully integrated facility with its own captive renewable electricity generation powered solely by Solar and Wind. The Renewables & Grid scope of the project involves multiple facilities including Solar PV, Wind and Battery Energy Storage System plants along with associated substations and transmission lines.

 

The MOU aims to establish a collaborative framework to design and reach the best configuration and achieve the performance targets for the Renewables & Grid scope. The cooperation involves a commitment from Larsen & Toubro to enter into a EPC contract once the final proposal is accepted.

This collaboration builds on L&T's proven engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) capabilities, ensuring optimal integration of diverse renewable technologies and robust delivery while raising the bar on safety, quality, sustainability and performance benchmarks.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Indices trade in negative terrain; European mrkt decline

Shrimp exporters tumble on concerns over US tariff bill

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd spurts 6.03%

Adani Power Ltd soars 20%, rises for third straight session

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

