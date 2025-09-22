Adani Power Ltd soars 20%, rises for third straight session

Adani Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 170.25, up 20% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.67% in last one year as compared to a 2.44% fall in NIFTY and a 16.62% fall in the Nifty Energy index.
Adani Power Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 170.25, up 20% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 25305.65. The Sensex is at 82461.73, down 0.2%. Adani Power Ltd has added around 40.55% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Power Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35745.75, up 1.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1332.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 120.14 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 25.04 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
