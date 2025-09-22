Monday, September 22, 2025 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd eases for fifth straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 869.65, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 9.38% in last one year as compared to a 2.51% slide in NIFTY and a 6.68% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 869.65, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 25287. The Sensex is at 82416.24, down 0.25%.SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has gained around 5.79% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26527.6, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.37 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 868.25, down 0.29% on the day. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd jumped 9.38% in last one year as compared to a 2.51% slide in NIFTY and a 6.68% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 44.15 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd spurts 6.03%

Adani Power Ltd soars 20%, rises for third straight session

Hyundai Motor India announces change in senior management

Bajaj Auto introduces the Hattrick Offer on Pulsar motorcycles

Great Eastern takes delivery of 2015 built Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Carrier 'Jag Amol'

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

