Adani Energy Solutions Ltd spurts 6.03%

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 930.05, up 6.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.35% in last one year as compared to a 2.44% drop in NIFTY and a 16.62% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 930.05, up 6.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 25305.65. The Sensex is at 82461.73, down 0.2%. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has risen around 15.43% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35745.75, up 1.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 75.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 935.25, up 6.38% on the day. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is down 9.35% in last one year as compared to a 2.44% drop in NIFTY and a 16.62% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 151 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Adani Power Ltd soars 20%, rises for third straight session

Hyundai Motor India announces change in senior management

Bajaj Auto introduces the Hattrick Offer on Pulsar motorcycles

Great Eastern takes delivery of 2015 built Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Carrier 'Jag Amol'

Hexaware Technologies issues update on U.S. H1B visa regulation changes

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

