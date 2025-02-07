Latent View Analytics consolidated net profit declines 9.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.51% to Rs 227.84 croreNet profit of Latent View Analytics declined 9.93% to Rs 41.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 46.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 37.51% to Rs 227.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 165.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales227.84165.69 38 OPM %22.0922.20 -PBDT64.6059.05 9 PBT56.1056.55 -1 NP41.9046.52 -10
