Latur Renewable Pvt standalone net profit declines 4.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 7.84% to Rs 26.32 crore

Net profit of Latur Renewable Pvt declined 4.98% to Rs 12.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.84% to Rs 26.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales26.3228.56 -8 OPM %89.2589.81 -PBDT21.9222.81 -4 PBT16.0816.97 -5 NP12.0112.64 -5

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

