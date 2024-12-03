Kinara Capital Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 30.47 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.37% to Rs 162.70 croreNet loss of Kinara Capital Pvt reported to Rs 30.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 11.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.37% to Rs 162.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 168.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales162.70168.38 -3 OPM %28.4153.55 -PBDT-37.4319.13 PL PBT-40.7316.08 PL NP-30.4711.52 PL
