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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LCC Projects makes strong debut

LCC Projects makes strong debut

Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Shares of LCC Projects were currently trading at Rs 172.75 at 10:30 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 18.32% as compared with the issue price of Rs 146.

The stock debuted at Rs 191.90 on the BSE, a premium of 31.44% over its issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 191.90 and a low of Rs 172.75. On the BSE, over 24.59 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of LCC Projects was subscribed 48.51 times. The issue opened for bidding on 9 September 2026 and closed on 11 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 139 and 146 per share.

 

The offer comprised fresh issue of equity shares of Rs 5 each aggregating to Rs 258 crore and an offer for sale of 11585000 equity shares The OFS component is entirely by promoters.

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Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, the company intends to use Rs 180 crore towards prepayment or re-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company; Rs 14.691 crore towards purchase of equipment; and balance towards general corporate purposes.

LCC Projects, promoted by Arjan Suja Rabari and Laljibhai Arjanbhai Ahir, is a multidisciplinary engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company primarily engaged in irrigation and water supply projects, with over two decades of experience in executing dams, barrages, weirs, canals, hydraulic structures, pipe distribution networks, lift irrigation and water supply schemes. The company has also undertaken projects in metro rail, mining and renewable energy and plans to diversify into solar and wind power, wastewater management, desalination, railways, sewerage and O&M projects. It recently established a manufacturing unit at Jaspur, Gujarat, for precast concrete solutions. Irrigation and water supply projects contributed 87.44% of revenue in FY26, while government departments accounted for 89.34% of revenue. As of 31 March 2026, its order book stood at Rs 7,953.18 crore across 103 projects, with irrigation and water supply projects accounting for 83.26% and government customers for 79.07% of the order book.

Ahead of the IPO, LCC Projects, on 8 August 2026, raised Rs 128.14 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 87.76 lakh shares at Rs 146 each to 11 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 286.57 crore and sales of Rs 3,600.25 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 11:04 AM IST