Lehar Footwears standalone net profit rises 313.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 187.57% to Rs 109.45 croreNet profit of Lehar Footwears rose 313.11% to Rs 5.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 187.57% to Rs 109.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 65.70% to Rs 10.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 42.70% to Rs 277.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 194.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales109.4538.06 188 277.21194.26 43 OPM %8.849.83 -9.429.39 - PBDT7.742.68 189 19.3512.97 49 PBT6.481.61 302 14.448.90 62 NP5.041.22 313 10.876.56 66
