Monday, May 19, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rama Vision standalone net profit declines 39.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Rama Vision standalone net profit declines 39.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Sales rise 29.05% to Rs 29.63 crore

Net profit of Rama Vision declined 39.33% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.05% to Rs 29.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.52% to Rs 2.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.13% to Rs 113.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 89.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales29.6322.96 29 113.8789.57 27 OPM %4.968.84 -6.387.28 - PBDT1.131.60 -29 5.515.41 2 PBT0.711.20 -41 3.824.60 -17 NP0.540.89 -39 2.833.39 -17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zydus Wellness consolidated net profit rises 14.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Zydus Wellness consolidated net profit rises 14.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Resonance Specialities standalone net profit rises 356.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Resonance Specialities standalone net profit rises 356.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Page Industries commences commercial operations of new facility in Odisha

Page Industries commences commercial operations of new facility in Odisha

Barometers trade lower; PSU Bank shares jump for 7th day

Barometers trade lower; PSU Bank shares jump for 7th day

RBI to issue new Rs 20 notes bearing the signature of Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI to issue new Rs 20 notes bearing the signature of Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerVodafone idea share dropDelhi weather TodayAccretion Pharma IPO Allotment TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon