Resonance Specialities standalone net profit rises 356.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.92% to Rs 24.20 croreNet profit of Resonance Specialities rose 356.72% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 47.92% to Rs 24.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 121.21% to Rs 6.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.71% to Rs 77.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 55.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales24.2016.36 48 77.8155.30 41 OPM %17.566.42 -13.648.70 - PBDT4.311.22 253 11.245.42 107 PBT4.200.85 394 9.683.96 144 NP3.060.67 357 6.572.97 121
