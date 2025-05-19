Monday, May 19, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Resonance Specialities standalone net profit rises 356.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Resonance Specialities standalone net profit rises 356.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Sales rise 47.92% to Rs 24.20 crore

Net profit of Resonance Specialities rose 356.72% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 47.92% to Rs 24.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 121.21% to Rs 6.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.71% to Rs 77.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 55.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales24.2016.36 48 77.8155.30 41 OPM %17.566.42 -13.648.70 - PBDT4.311.22 253 11.245.42 107 PBT4.200.85 394 9.683.96 144 NP3.060.67 357 6.572.97 121

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Page Industries commences commercial operations of new facility in Odisha

Page Industries commences commercial operations of new facility in Odisha

Barometers trade lower; PSU Bank shares jump for 7th day

Barometers trade lower; PSU Bank shares jump for 7th day

RBI to issue new Rs 20 notes bearing the signature of Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI to issue new Rs 20 notes bearing the signature of Governor Sanjay Malhotra

HFCL gains as India clears path for 6G with 6GHz band deregulation

HFCL gains as India clears path for 6G with 6GHz band deregulation

Information Technology shares slide

Information Technology shares slide

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerVodafone idea share dropDelhi weather TodayAccretion Pharma IPO Allotment TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon