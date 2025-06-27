Friday, June 27, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lemon Tree Hotels inks new property in Nashik under Lemon Tree Suites brand

Lemon Tree Hotels inks new property in Nashik under Lemon Tree Suites brand

Image

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels has announced the signing of a new property, Lemon Tree Suites, Nashik, expanding its presence in Maharashtra.

The hotel will be managed by Carnation Hotels, the companys wholly-owned subsidiary.

The upcoming property will feature 135 well-appointed suites and a range of amenities including a restaurant, lounge, banquet hall, meeting room, swimming pool, fitness center, spa, and other public areas. Strategically located, the hotel is approximately 27 km from Nashik International Airport and 12 km from Nashik Railway Station, with convenient access via public and private road transport.

Vilas Pawar, CEO of Managed & Franchise Business, Lemon Tree Hotels commented, "We are delighted to expand our footprint in Maharashtra. The launch of this new property not only reinforces our presence in Maharashtra, where we already operate 14 hotels and have six more in the pipeline, but also aligns with our broader strategy for sustained growth across key markets."

 

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz. Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.

The company reported a 26.37% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 84.64 crore, while revenue from operations rose 15.64% to Rs 378.51 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

The counter rose 0.18% to Rs 138.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TD Power Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

TD Power Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Capital India Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Capital India Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes soar at Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd counter

Mahindra Lifespace bags redevelopment project in Mulund worth Rs 1,250 crore

Mahindra Lifespace bags redevelopment project in Mulund worth Rs 1,250 crore

Valiant Comm hits the roof after bagging Rs 37 cr order from Tejas Networks

Valiant Comm hits the roof after bagging Rs 37 cr order from Tejas Networks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon