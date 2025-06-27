TD Power Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, Infibeam Avenues Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd and DCM Shriram Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 June 2025.
TD Power Systems Ltd crashed 5.21% to Rs 512.6 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79665 shares in the past one month.
Cohance Lifesciences Ltd lost 5.10% to Rs 951. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10005 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7592 shares in the past one month.
Infibeam Avenues Ltd tumbled 3.83% to Rs 16.82. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.37 lakh shares in the past one month.
Aegis Logistics Ltd plummeted 3.42% to Rs 797.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 73374 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34456 shares in the past one month.
DCM Shriram Ltd slipped 3.20% to Rs 1162.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6038 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4669 shares in the past one month.
