Friday, June 27, 2025 | 07:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capital India Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Capital India Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd, Digitide Solutions Ltd and Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 June 2025.

GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd, Digitide Solutions Ltd and Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 June 2025.

Capital India Finance Ltd tumbled 12.91% to Rs 37.17 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82941 shares in the past one month.

 

GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR lost 9.80% to Rs 0.92. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 284.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd crashed 8.62% to Rs 51. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70229 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Left to Right - Yash Dayal, Chief Technology Officer, Wakefit.co, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Director and Co-Founder, Wakefit.co, Ankit Garg, Founder, Wakefit.co.

Wakefit to raise Rs 468 crore via IPO; plans to expand Coco stores

scientist, scientific lab

Genomic testing sees sharp uptake in India, now growing beyond metros

FY25 stock market performance, Nifty FY25 returns, Sensex FY25 performance, Nifty Midcap 100 gains, Nifty Smallcap 100 returns, gold price surge FY25, rupee depreciation FY25, Indian equity market trends, foreign portfolio investors selling, FPI outf

India's forex reserves dip by $1.01 bn to $697.93 bn in week to June 20

corporate governance, artificial intelligence, leadership, financial fraud

ESIC approves one-time amnesty scheme to cut litigation, boost ESI

PremiumTorrent Pharma

Torrent Pharma in advanced talks to acquire JB Chemicals from KKR

Digitide Solutions Ltd plummeted 6.96% to Rs 202.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48454 shares in the past one month.

Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd dropped 6.24% to Rs 11.26. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17534 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33745 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd counter

Mahindra Lifespace bags redevelopment project in Mulund worth Rs 1,250 crore

Mahindra Lifespace bags redevelopment project in Mulund worth Rs 1,250 crore

Valiant Comm hits the roof after bagging Rs 37 cr order from Tejas Networks

Valiant Comm hits the roof after bagging Rs 37 cr order from Tejas Networks

Reliance Industries Ltd soars 1.56%, Gains for third straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd soars 1.56%, Gains for third straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd up for third consecutive session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd up for third consecutive session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon