Lemon Tree Hotels receives mandate to redevelop Orchid Hotel in Shillong

Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Lemon Tree Hotels has received a letter of Award (LOA) from Government of Meghalaya, Directorate of Tourism Shillong for Re-development, Operations and Maintenance, of Orchid Hotel, located at Shillong City, Meghalaya under Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer mode on Public Private Partnership.

The above hotel is proposed to be branded as Aurika, Shillong and is expected to be operational within the next 3 years. This Hotel will feature ~ 120 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a bar, a fitness center, banquet facilities, spa and other public areas.

In terms of the above LoA, the Company shall designate a Special Purpose Vehicle as Concessionaire, which may be a Joint Venture subject to the approval of Board of Directors, for the purpose of executing the concession agreement between the Concessionaire and the Authority and to implement the project in accordance with the provisions of the said agreement.

 

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

