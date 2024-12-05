Business Standard
Consumer goods stocks edge higher

Consumer goods stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Consumer goods stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Consumer Discretionary index increasing 14.26 points or 0.14% at 10083.6 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Discretionary index, M M Forgings Ltd (up 9.48%), Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd (up 6.66%),Entertainment Network (India) Ltd (up 4.5%),PG Electroplast Ltd (up 4.2%),Juniper Hotels Ltd (up 4%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Zomato Ltd (up 3.67%), Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd (up 3.58%), Repro India Ltd (up 3.06%), Filatex Fashions Ltd (up 3%), and Cartrade Tech Ltd (up 2.92%).

On the other hand, Wonderla Holidays Ltd (down 2.59%), Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd (down 2.45%), and Sundaram Clayton Ltd (down 2.02%) turned lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 57.61 or 0.1% at 56675.07.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 2.77 points or 0.02% at 16290.37.

The Nifty 50 index was up 5.7 points or 0.02% at 24473.15.

Telecom shares rise

Information Technology shares gain

Indices nudge higher; breadth strong

RB announces increase in transaction limit for UPI Lite

Tejas Networks selected as the primary broadband equipment supplier for BharatNet LMC project

The BSE Sensex index was up 10.74 points or 0.01% at 80967.07.

On BSE,1844 shares were trading in green, 1349 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

