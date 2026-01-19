Monday, January 19, 2026 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Khurpatal, Uttarakhand

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels announced the signing of its latest property - Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Khurpatal, Uttarakhand.

The property shall be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels. This signing will further strengthen the company's presence in Uttarakhand, while catering to both religious and leisure travellers for a fresh, vibrant, and value-driven experience.

The key features of the hotel will include:

120 well-appointed rooms A restaurant A banquet hall and a meeting room Recreational facilities including a swimming pool, spa and a fitness centre

Board of Automobile Corporation of Goa appoints directors

Board of CEAT approves investment of Rs 1,314 cr for capacity expansion at Chennai plant

Jeevansathi Internet Services to invest Rs 10 cr in Aisle Network

Uno Minda and Uno Minda Kyoraku to invest Rs 6.50 cr in Hexa Sunshine

TCS announces incorporation of Tata Consultancy Services Regional Headquarters in Saudi Arabia

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

