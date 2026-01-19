Board of Automobile Corporation of Goa appoints directors
At meeting held on 19 January 2026.The board of Automobile Corporation of Goa at its meeting held on 19 January 2026 has approved the appointment of Dr. Renu Sharma (DIN: 02797298) and Rekha Bagry Nair (DIN: 08620347) as Additional Directors and Independent Directors of Automobile Corporation of Goa for a tenure of 5 years from 20 January 2026, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 7:31 PM IST