Board of Automobile Corporation of Goa appoints directors

Board of Automobile Corporation of Goa appoints directors

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 19 January 2026.

The board of Automobile Corporation of Goa at its meeting held on 19 January 2026 has approved the appointment of Dr. Renu Sharma (DIN: 02797298) and Rekha Bagry Nair (DIN: 08620347) as Additional Directors and Independent Directors of Automobile Corporation of Goa for a tenure of 5 years from 20 January 2026, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company.

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

