TCS announces incorporation of Tata Consultancy Services Regional Headquarters in Saudi Arabia

TCS announces incorporation of Tata Consultancy Services Regional Headquarters in Saudi Arabia

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Tata Consultancy Services Netherlands B.V. has incorporated Tata Consultancy Services Regional Headquarters a wholly owned subsidiary in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 18 January 2026.

Saudi Arabia's Regional Headquarters (RHQ) Program requires multinational companies to maintain a licensed RHQ in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Saudi government has made RHQ formation as pre-requisite to become eligible for participation in Government and semi-Government project bidding. It supports the objectives of KSA Vision 2030 by promoting localized decision-making, strengthening long-term commitments, and attracting foreign direct investment.

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

