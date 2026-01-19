TCS announces incorporation of Tata Consultancy Services Regional Headquarters in Saudi Arabia
Tata Consultancy Services announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Tata Consultancy Services Netherlands B.V. has incorporated Tata Consultancy Services Regional Headquarters a wholly owned subsidiary in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 18 January 2026.
Saudi Arabia's Regional Headquarters (RHQ) Program requires multinational companies to maintain a licensed RHQ in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Saudi government has made RHQ formation as pre-requisite to become eligible for participation in Government and semi-Government project bidding. It supports the objectives of KSA Vision 2030 by promoting localized decision-making, strengthening long-term commitments, and attracting foreign direct investment.
First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 6:50 PM IST