Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Pune

Lemon Tree Hotel, Pune will feature 117 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a bar, a meeting room, banquet facilities, a swimming pool and a spa. The Pune International Airport is about 21 kms from the property while Pune Railway Station is about 20 kms away. The hotel is also well connected by roadways for both public and private transport.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Lemon Tree Hotels announced its latest signing - Lemon Tree Hotel, Pune. The property, which shall be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels, is expected to open in FY 2026.