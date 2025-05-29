Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lexoraa Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Lexoraa Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 2.55 crore

Net Loss of Lexoraa Industries reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 3.36 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.550 0 3.360 0 OPM %0.780 --12.800 - PBDT-0.03-0.13 77 -0.48-0.24 -100 PBT-0.03-0.13 77 -0.48-0.24 -100 NP-0.03-0.13 77 -0.48-0.24 -100

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

