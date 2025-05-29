Ganga Papers India standalone net profit rises 3.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.85% to Rs 64.17 croreNet profit of Ganga Papers India rose 3.39% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.85% to Rs 64.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.73% to Rs 1.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.97% to Rs 257.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 245.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales64.1762.39 3 257.69245.50 5 OPM %2.712.95 -2.312.73 - PBDT1.341.35 -1 4.264.25 0 PBT0.790.79 0 2.052.01 2 NP0.610.59 3 1.551.48 5
