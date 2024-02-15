Sensex (    %)
                        
Liberty Shoes standalone net profit declines 90.27% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales decline 4.06% to Rs 152.08 crore
Net profit of Liberty Shoes declined 90.27% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 4.06% to Rs 152.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 158.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales152.08158.52 -4 OPM %7.018.35 -PBDT8.109.90 -18 PBT0.372.59 -86 NP0.181.85 -90
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

