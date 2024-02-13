Libord Finance consolidated net profit rises 72.34% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 300.00% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net profit of Libord Finance rose 72.34% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 300.00% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.440.1154.55-27.270.470.110.420.060.810.47