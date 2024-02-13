Sensex (    %)
                        
Libord Finance consolidated net profit rises 72.34% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Sales rise 300.00% to Rs 0.44 crore
Net profit of Libord Finance rose 72.34% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 300.00% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.440.11 300 OPM %54.55-27.27 -PBDT0.470.11 327 PBT0.420.06 600 NP0.810.47 72
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

