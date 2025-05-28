Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 37.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.17% to Rs 147917.19 croreNet profit of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 37.55% to Rs 19038.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13841.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.17% to Rs 147917.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 152767.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.10% to Rs 48320.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40915.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.71% to Rs 489775.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 476831.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales147917.19152767.26 -3 489775.39476831.22 3 OPM %14.541.02 -10.766.74 - PBDT22467.7415812.87 42 56266.9847013.54 20 PBT22467.7415812.87 42 56266.9847013.54 20 NP19038.6713841.59 38 48320.3340915.85 18
