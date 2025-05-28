Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 38.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.33% to Rs 147917.19 croreNet profit of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 38.15% to Rs 19038.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13781.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.33% to Rs 147917.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 153018.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.10% to Rs 48320.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40915.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.57% to Rs 489775.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 477521.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales147917.19153018.97 -3 489775.39477521.05 3 OPM %13.560.16 -9.765.87 - PBDT21009.5914500.43 45 51378.6342879.90 20 PBT21009.5914500.43 45 51378.6342879.90 20 NP19038.6713781.59 38 48320.3340915.85 18
