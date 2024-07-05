Business Standard
Agenda for board meeting of Power Grid Corporation of India

Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
To be held on 10 July 2024
The Board of Power Grid Corporation of India will meet on 10 July 2024 to discuss the following:
i. borrow funds of upto Rs.16,000 crore during the financial year (FY) 2025-26 through various sources including Domestic Bonds (Secured/ unsecured, non convertible, non-cumulative, redeemable, taxable/tax-free under private placement); and
ii. enhance the current borrowing limits from existing Rs. 12,000 crore to Rs. 15,000 crore during the financial year 2024-25 through issue of secured / unsecured, nonconvertible, non-cumulative, redeemable, taxable / tax-free Bonds under Private placement from Domestic / other sources.
First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

