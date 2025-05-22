Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lincoln Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 37.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 37.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Sales rise 18.03% to Rs 168.18 crore

Net profit of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals declined 37.74% to Rs 11.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.03% to Rs 168.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 142.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.74% to Rs 82.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 93.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.35% to Rs 623.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 580.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales168.18142.49 18 623.23580.55 7 OPM %15.8912.90 -16.2817.21 - PBDT19.4724.90 -22 122.09132.87 -8 PBT16.2522.22 -27 109.19122.24 -11 NP11.5818.60 -38 82.3593.30 -12

First Published: May 22 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

