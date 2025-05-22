Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramgopal Polytex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ramgopal Polytex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Sales decline 96.12% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net Loss of Ramgopal Polytex reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 96.12% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 86.55% to Rs 1.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.041.03 -96 1.4811.00 -87 OPM %-675.00-44.66 --65.54-19.09 - PBDT-0.06-0.28 79 -0.19-1.67 89 PBT-0.06-0.28 79 -0.19-1.67 89 NP-0.06-0.28 79 -0.19-1.67 89

First Published: May 22 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

