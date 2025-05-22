Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 01:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR appreciated by 1.3% m-o-m in April 2025 says RBI

INR appreciated by 1.3% m-o-m in April 2025 says RBI

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India or RBI stated in a latest monthly update that Indian rupee (INR) appreciated by 1.3 per cent (m-o-m) in April 2025 and remained one of the least volatile major currencies globally. The spillovers of trade policy uncertainty are already getting manifested in greater volatility in currency markets, with export-oriented economies being highly vulnerable as witnessed in the case of the New Taiwan dollar (TWD). The TWD recorded an intraday surge of more than 5 per cent on May 5, 2025 - the biggest in over three decades. The INR depreciated (m-o-m) by 0.7 per cent in real effective terms in April 2025 as Indias inflation (m-o-m) was 1.4 percentage points lower than the weighted average inflation of its major trading partners, more than offsetting the appreciation in the nominal effective exchange rate (NEER).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

VA Tech Wabag rises as Q4 PAT jumps 37% YoY to Rs 99 cr

VA Tech Wabag rises as Q4 PAT jumps 37% YoY to Rs 99 cr

Tips Music Ltd rises for third straight session

Tips Music Ltd rises for third straight session

Dollar index sinks below 100 mark

Dollar index sinks below 100 mark

Rupa & Company climbs after strong Q4 results

Rupa & Company climbs after strong Q4 results

Net foreign direct investment moderates to US$ 0.4 billion in FY25 from US$ 10.1 billion in previous year

Net foreign direct investment moderates to US$ 0.4 billion in FY25 from US$ 10.1 billion in previous year

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOKerala 12th Result 2025Dividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon