Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd Surges 1.18%

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd has lost 5.59% over last one month compared to 4.34% fall in BSE Metal index and 3.2% drop in the SENSEX
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd gained 1.18% today to trade at Rs 1462.65. The BSE Metal index is up 0.61% to quote at 30472.67. The index is down 4.34 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd increased 1.04% and Tata Steel Ltd added 0.85% on the day. The BSE Metal index went down 4.48 % over last one year compared to the 0.27% fall in benchmark SENSEX.
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd has lost 5.59% over last one month compared to 4.34% fall in BSE Metal index and 3.2% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 390 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 23684 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1613.4 on 01 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 704.75 on 06 Aug 2024.
