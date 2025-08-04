Monday, August 04, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani Ports records 8% increase in handled cargo volumes in July'25

Adani Ports records 8% increase in handled cargo volumes in July'25

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) announced that in the month of July 2025, the company handled cargo volume of 40.2 MMT (+8% YoY), led by containers (+22% YoY).

YTD Jul'25, APSEZ handled 160.7 MMT of total cargo (+10% YoY), led by containers (+20% YoY).

During Jul'25, Logistics rail volumes stood at 60,940 TEUs (+17% YoY) and GPWIS volume was at 1.61 MMT (-13% YoY).

YTD Jul'25, Logistics rail volumes stood at 240,419 TEUs (+15% YoY) and GPWIS volume was at 7.67 MMT (+3% YoY).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

